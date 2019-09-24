MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Jon Jackson is a retired veteran and the founder of Comfort Farms. He says, "If a vet just needs some downtime for a couple days to just take away the noise and be in a place that's gonna be peaceful and less stress, we want the doors open for them."

He says business has been booming up until this summer when severe weather struck.

"The lightning strike had hit and totally wiped out all the freezers," he says, "We also lost a walk-in cooler. It's about $30,000 worth of proteins that we had, which was a huge loss for us."

Jackson says with normal operational costs around $10,000 a month, the loss put them in a hole. They now need help covering daily expenses, like water and feed for the animals, plus continuing their mission of helping out veterans with whatever they need once they get there.

"If a thousand people were to help out with like $10 a month, it would keep us afloat for the long duration and we'll still be able to sell and do the things that we need to do," says Jackson.

One veteran who works on the farm is Adam Stern. He says the farm reminds him of his service with the Air Force.

"It's the same kind of thing when you have a deploy situation where you have these periods of trying to get ready, keep ready," he says.

Jackson says all donations stay within the nonprofit organization.

Comfort Farms will also host a farmer's market and a pumpkin patch in October to help raise money.

To donate, you can go to the STAG Vets website here.

You can also stay updated with upcoming events and donate through the Facebook page at Comfort Farms.

If you have an Amazon account, you can also donate here.

