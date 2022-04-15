'An Easter miracle': Baldwin County fire crew rescues 4-year-old who fell into well

She managed to swim to the edge and get to a ledge where she could hold herself above water until the rescue.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 4-year-old girl is recovering after falling down a 40-foot well in Baldwin County Thursday.

According to Baldwin County Fire Chief Victor Young, it happened at a home in the 600-block of Sparta Highway.

The child’s mother, Roseann Mitchem, told 13WMAZ she was on the porch as her daughter was playing in the backyard. She heard a loud crash, turned around, and saw her daughter was gone.

She had fallen down an abandoned, covered well that’s about 40-feet deep after the cover broke. She managed to swim to the edge and get to a ledge where she could hold herself above water.

Young says the 4-year-old was able to communicate with responders the entire time and she asked them for a float. A crew managed to rappel down the well and get her out.

She was airlifted to Atlanta for X-rays and scans, which Mitchem says came back normal.

They believe she’ll be able to go home Friday. Mitchem says the hand of God was on her daughter throughout the ordeal and Young called it an 'Easter miracle.'