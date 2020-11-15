x
Baldwin County Fire investigating after Milledgeville woman dies in house fire

The fire is still under investigation.
Credit: Spell Family

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Fire and Rescue is investigating after a house fire took the life of a Milledgeville woman.

According to County Fire Investigator Lt. Bradley Towe, 23-year-old Brittany Spell was found on the second floor.

The call came in around 11 a.m. Three engines responded, and a tanker.

The fire happened at 594 Sparta Highway.

Crystal Spell, Brittany's sister, says the fire department couldn't get into the house because the fire was too big.

The family has created a gofundme account for funeral arrangements.

The fire is still under investigation. 13WMAZ will continue to keep you updated here.

