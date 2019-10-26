MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — For the last 30 years, Chief Steve Somers and Victor Young have helped fight fires together in Baldwin County.

They both remember when they first started in 1989, they had to do it all.

"Back then, we had to dispatch, we had to dispatch, then do radios, then get on the trucks and run to the calls," says Young.

Somers worked his way up to fire chief and picked Young to be his deputy chief two years ago.

But next week, that's about to change. On October 31, Somers is retiring and Young will become the new fire chief, effective November 1.

"I was at a conference in Albany for a firefighters conference, and Chief Somers, he texted me. When it hit me, I thought, 'Oh, my goodness, he's actually leaving," says Young.

Young says it's all been a learning experience, working alongside Somers, and watching him lead has taught him some qualities to help him be successful.

"Being a servant, being caring, level-headed, don't get upset, listen to employees, listen to their concerns, don't make a rash decision," says Young.

As they head into their last week together, they had some parting words.

Chief Somers tells Young, "We worked our way up, so we know how it feels to be there. Don't ever forget that feeling."

Young says, "Thank you, Chief Somers, for being a friend, and being there for me, having a person I can talk to, even vent to, when I'm dealing with certain issues."

Young will be introduced as the fire chief during November's county commission meeting.

