'Enjoy not just the library, but the park, for decades to come': Baldwin County gets $1.2 million for new library

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Harrisburg Park in Baldwin County is already home to a playground, community garden and a basketball court. But very soon, with funds from the state, the park will also have a library.

Earlier in January, Senator John Ossoff announced that $1.2 million be set aside to create a new library in Milledgeville.

"We couldn't think of a better place for investment than right here in the Harrisburg community," County Manager Carlos Tobar said.

This is all part of the Harrisburg Neighborhood Revitalization and Master Plan that was was published March 14, 2016.

"We're very excited that we're knocking off things on the list from the Master Plan. So it will be nice to close that book, stamp completed on it and have the community enjoy not just the library but the park for decades to come," Tobar said.

He says in addition to the books the library will have a computer lab, an office space, and a mezzanine level so young readers can have a sky view of the park.

The library will be on the site of the former Harrisburg School and renamed the Collins P. Lee Branch of the Middle Georgia Regional Library.

Collins P. Lee was a member of the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners and the City of Milledgeville City Council. He was Milledgeville's first African American Mayor Pro Tem and the father of City Councilwoman Collinda Lee.

Tobar says many residents in the area went to the former school.