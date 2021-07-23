Baldwin Schools gets students ready with haircuts, supplies and vaccines

It be the district's first Back-to-School Bash since the start of the 2019 school year

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — What better way to kick the school year off than with a party?

Baldwin County Superintendent Noris Price says they can't start the school year off without their annual Back-to-School Bash.

"This is an event that indicates that school is right around the corner," said Price.

Karen Stanley is the family engagement specialist for the school district and she's been planning the event since the end of the last school year.

"This will be the first time since last year, prior to COVID, that we've been able to have our community stakeholders, our families, students, faculty and staff, on campus," said Stanley.

Last year, the district didn't host the event due to the pandemic and some students started the year learning from home.

Stanley says there will still be the same "party feel" as in years past, but it will be held outside to increase safety. There will be more than just school supplies too.

"We're working on haircuts for our students by either providing vouchers or having a barber here that's going to do haircuts for our students, we're going to have health screenings available, we're also going to have a mobile clinic here that will do health screenings," said Price.

The district is also partnering with Atrium Health Navicent to provide families and staff members with COVID-19 vaccines.

Stephanie Wright's kids are starting 3rd, 5th, and 7th grade this year.

"I actually plan to bring my 12-year-old out on Friday to get his vaccine," she said.

Her son has been asking to get the vaccine ever since she overcame her battle with breast cancer.

Wright says many families dealt with sickness, especially during the pandemic, so it's great that the school is making it easy for people to get the shots.

"The more vaccinations that we are giving out to the kids, and also parents, community members...I think we're headed in hopefully the right direction of eliminating COVID," she said.

Superintendent Noris Price says Atrium Health Navicent will give the Pfizer vaccine at the bash. It's available to anyone ages 12 and up.

Friday's event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeview Academy on North ABC Street in Milledgeville.

If you can't make it out, you'll have another chance to get vaccinated before school starts. The next event will be held Aug 2.