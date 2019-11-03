MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — There will not be any new tiny homes or mobile homes in established neighborhoods for quite awhile after the Baldwin County Commission placed a moratorium on certain buildings.

The temporary halt lasts for nine months and will allow the county to adjust their land use codes to "address long range community planning objectives."

RELATED: Georgia State Prison Farm to be used as 'riprap' to help Baldwin County environment

The moratorium stops the following according to a resolution from the county:

Placement of Mobile Homes in Established Neighborhoods, excepting established Manufactured Home Parks, unless it is a Replacement Home due to an Act of God.

House Construction under 499.99 feet.

Wheeled Houses

Event Centers

Outdoor Motorsports Venues

Construction of new Recreational Vehicle Parks.

County manager Carlos Tobar said that's to ensure that neighborhoods aren't being disturbed or property values decreased by venues surrounded by established homes.

"We just want to make sure they're placed in the right place," Tobar said. "We want to make sure that we consider the neighbors."

Tobar said the ban should not affect mobile homes in more rural areas not surrounded by neighborhood homes or in parks designated as for them.

RELATED: Baldwin County celebrates completion of sewage line work

County leaders are adjusting the land use codes with the help of the Middle Georgia Regional Commission, particularly as they relate to tiny homes.

As the code stands, Baldwin County requires any homes to be built on a minimum half acre lot, many plats in the county are one-third of an acre.

"We want to add more housing into the mix here and provide more affordable housing for citizens and that's one way we can do that is to allow homes to be built on smaller parcels," Tobar said.

The county also wants tiny homes to still be built on firm foundations. Many applications for new tiny homes are for homes on wheels, Tobar said.