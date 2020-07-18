Baldwin County holds in-person graduation ceremony

Almost 250 people graduated from Baldwin County High School Saturday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County celebrated their graduates with an in-person graduation ceremony on Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Baldwin County School District, there were 247 graduates.

The ceremony started at 9 a.m. and was streamed live on YouTube.

Graduates were spaced out and wearing masks during the ceremony.

"We love you and are so proud of you! Wishing you all the best in your future endeavors!," the school district said in a Facebook post.

If you missed the live-stream, you can watch it on the Baldwin County School Districts YouTube channel.

OTHER HEADLINES

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.