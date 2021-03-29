GBI: Baldwin County Jail employees charged with sexually assaulting an inmate

The sexual assault happened sometime during December 2020, and the person who was sexually assaulted is still at the jail.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Two employees at the Baldwin County Jail are now facing sexual assault charges.

That's according to Special Agent in Charge Mary H. Chandler with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

She says 20-year-old Christopher Dumas Jr. and 37-year-old Mario Ward were arrested Friday after the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office asked the GBI to investigate a sexual assault on March 17.

The GBI investigated the case, and then arrested Dumas and Ward for sexual assault by person in disciplinary authority.

Chandler says the sexual assault happened sometime during December 2020, and the person who was allegedly assaulted is still an inmate at the jail.