Baldwin County commission approves turning old landfill into hunting land

Baldwin County Commissioners decided to re-purpose an old landfill and make it a new hunting area.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The gate at the old Baldwin County landfill has been locked for some time, but people have still found a way to trespass. Baldwin County Commissioner Sammy Hall says they may have found a solution for the problem.

"We're going to lease the approximately 450 acres to an individual or a hunting club that would like to hunt on that property," Hall said.

Since 2007, the Baldwin County landfill has been closed. Hall says it's time to make use of the land.

"If we lease it, we will be able to get a small amount of revenue," he said.

Hall says the commission already approved the re-purposing. Now it's time for them to find someone or a group worth leasing it to.

"The lessee, they will be required to provide a list to us of the people that are eligible to hunt on there. They will have to put up a posted or no trespassing signs," Hall said.

He says there are some homeowners in the area, and the commission is working to make sure they are all on the same page and approve of who leases the property.

"We're going to make sure that we have a group of people who are going to respect other people's property and the county's property," Hall said.

Hall says the county has been contacted by some people who are interested in leasing the land, but it is technically still up for bid.