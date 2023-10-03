Baldwin County man faces animal cruelty charges

Baldwin County deputies say Travis Myrick was arrested on Monday night after they found several pit bulls in plastic cages and sheds.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A Baldwin County man has been arrested after 25 pit bulls were found to be neglected on his property, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's.

42-year-old Travis Myrick was arrested Monday night after deputies found several dogs in unhealthy conditions at a home at 108 Second Street.

They say law enforcement found dogs in kennels around the property, in a closed shed, and cages around the backyard with no water or air circulation.

More dogs were found inside the home, stacked up in plastic carriers on top of one another in places like the bathroom.

The sheriff's office said the dogs showed clear signs of neglect and had several injuries that could be caused by dog fighting.

Myrick has been charged with animal cruelty and obstructing officers.

He may face more charges.

He is currently in the Baldwin County jail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING

13WMAZ+

Get more news and information from 13WMAZ by downloading our 13WMAZ+ app on our Roku and Amazon Fire Stick devices.

This allows you to watch more 13WMAZ on-demand and access your favorite 13WMAZ shows like Central Georgia Focus and our More Than a Number special.