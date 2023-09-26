Baldwin County man faces animal cruelty charges after more than two dozen dogs found in home

The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after seizing more than two dozen pitbulls from the property

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies charged a man with animal cruelty after they seized more than two dozen pit bulls from a home.

Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said Travis Myrick was arrested Monday night at a home on Second Street. Deputies went to the backyard to find dogs in kennels and cages with no air or water.

There were more dogs found in plastic carriers inside the home. The sheriff's office said several dogs had injuries that may be related to dog fighting, and they showed signs of severe neglect.

Myrick is in the Baldwin County Jail and is currently charged with dogfighting and obstructing officers, but he may face more charges.

If you suspect animal abuse or neglect in your neighborhood, you can call your local animal control or sheriff's office.

If you suspect a business of animal cruelty, you can check to see if it's licensed under the state's Department of Agriculture.

Cruelty to animals is a misdemeanor under state law and can carry a prison sentence of one year and a fine of $1,000 on the first offense.