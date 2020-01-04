MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 34-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Monday, and investigators say they’re securing warrants for his alleged killer.

According to Capt. Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home in the 100-block of Fox Hill Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday for a shooting.

King says that 34-year-old Aaron Skinner walked up to 44-year-old Bobby Wood, the owner of the home on Fox Hill Road.

Wood told investigators that Skinner ‘came at him,’ so Wood allegedly fired ‘warning shots’ and Skinner was hit once in the abdomen.

King says Skinner died at the scene, and that the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of securing warrants for felony murder and aggravated assault.

He says the murder charge is a result of Skinner being unarmed and evidence they collected at the scene. Wood is currently in custody.

It is the agency’s first homicide of 2020. Milledgeville Police handled the Huddle House homicide in March.

