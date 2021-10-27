Baldwin County man killed in boating accident on Lake Sinclair

The deputy coroner says the 80-year-old was sitting in his boat fishing on his birthday when he was hit by another boat.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Baldwin County man died on his 80th birthday Wednesday after a boating accident on Lake Sinclair.

Baldwin County deputy coroner Ken Garland says it happened around 1:15 p.m. near the Baldwin County airport.

He says George Harper, 80, was sitting in his boat fishing when he was struck by another boat.

Garland says Harper died about 90 minutes later at Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin Hospital from blunt-force injuries.

13WMAZ reached out to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources for more information on the accident; they did not return our phone calls.