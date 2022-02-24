Baldwin County neighbors hope new roundabout makes driving easier, safer

“I think everybody agrees that it’s a major safety improvement,” Carlos Tobar claims.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — After around 7 weeks and $170,000, Baldwin County's new roundabout at Kings and Stembridge roads is ready for traffic.

The county held a ribbon cutting Thursday morning to celebrate its completion and to thank the hardworking people who made it happen.

County manager Carlos Tobar says they wanted to improve safety there because of the high numbers of accidents over the years.

“It’s going to slow the traffic down. Unfortunately, we had a two-way stop sign [before] and people just did not obey the stop signs. Here, you’re required to make a change or you’re gonna ruin your car,” he says.

Tobar reports that the county has received a lot of positive feedback from the households surrounding the new traffic circle.

“I think everybody agrees that it’s a major safety improvement,” he claims.

Caleb Screws,19, says he and his brother live across the street from the roundabout and they've seen it all.

"We've been around Milledgeville all of our lives, and we cut through here to go to our grandma's. I mean, we've seen a couple cars get hit, rear-ended, or somebody not stopping at the stop sign. 18-wheelers coming through here at night, not stopping and just killing people," said Caleb Screws.

The Screws brothers say they’ve enjoyed watching the construction of the roundabout unfold and think the roundabout will do a lot of good in their community in preventing more deadly accidents.