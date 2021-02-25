MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Baldwin County are having fun playing on the city's new pickleball courts.
After many requests, the city built the designated pickleball courts on Meriweather Circle in Milledgeville almost a month ago.
A local group plays four mornings a week from 9:30 until noon.
Steve Franks was one of the pioneers in getting the pickleball courts to Milledgeville.
Franks says it's a great game for retirees to enjoy.
"With the virus going on, it's been a great thing for us because you can see that your side of the court is ten foot wide," Franks said, "So we dodge each other and walk around. We haven't had any problems with the virus. Plus, it gives us an out -- you know, most of these guys are my age and it gives them an out for the day. It's a couple hours, we can have conversation."
Franks says anybody who's looking to get active is welcome to come join the club.