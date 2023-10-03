The school district posted the announcement to their Facebook page.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County Schools will be closed Tuesday due to low water pressure in the City of Milledgeville.

The City of Milledgeville issued an emergency water conservation request for all customers on Monday.

The need for system-wide water conservation measures is needed at this time due to a motor failure with a high-service pump at the water treatment facility. This can cause widespread water pressure loss.

While the notice is in effect, all water system customers are asked to refrain from outside water use, no filling of swimming pools, no watering gardens, washing cars.

Commercial car washes using recycling techniques can continue to operate. They also recommend that people try to condense loads of laundry and dishes, reduce shower times, turn the water off when brushing teeth and make sure all faucets are turned off.

The conservation request will remain in effect until further notice by the City of Milledgeville.

SCHOOLS WILL BE CLOSED TUESDAY APR 25th DUE TO LOW WATER PRESSURE IN THE CITY OF MILLEDGEVILLE All schools within the... Posted by Baldwin County School District on Tuesday, April 25, 2023