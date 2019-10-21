BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Jemeria Cummings has two young children in the Baldwin County School system.

"When my children are sick, it takes a lot out of me," Cummings said.

She, like many parents, knows the struggle when you get the call that your child is sick.

"You have to get off work, you have to take care of them, they're not able to go to school," she said.

Superintendent Noris Price says minor illnesses were hurting student attendance.

"A simple pink eye for example, that would normally be treated the same day and the student would come back the next day, we were having students out for five days," Price said.

For the last two years, she's worked with Communities in Schools, Georgia College, and Community Health Care Systems to open a health care clinic at their Early Learning Center.

"Parents, family members and students will be able to come in, get their annual well checks, sports physicals, diagnosis of common illnesses and other services you'd be able to get at any other health clinic," Program Coordinator Courtney Bentley said.

The district didn't have to spend any money on a new building because this one was already here with the idea of a public health clinic in mind.

With the 'Wraparound Baldwin' federal grant, it'll be the first time it's up and running for over a decade.

"A $2.3 million grant and $500,000 of that grant goes towards the opening of the clinic," Price said.

It also covers transportation for students to get from the schools to the clinic. Services are available to both insured and uninsured patients.

"That would first go to the health insurance that the family has, and if they don't have health insurance, it would be on a sliding scale, but nobody would be denied access just because they cannot pay," Price said.

The clinic is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Price says they plan to eventually open five days a week during school hours, with two days open during the evening.

