Baldwin County Schools require masks in all facilities and on school buses

The Baldwin County School District says this decision is based on updated information regarding the spread of the Omicron variant.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County School District announced that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside all Baldwin County School District facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status on Sunday.

According to a press release, the decision is based on updated information regarding the spread of the Omicron variant, the increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in Baldwin County, and the change in the community transmission level from moderate to substantial spread.

The requirements go into effect on Monday. Masks will not be required during breakfast, lunch or during outdoor activities.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Many factors were considered before making the decision to require masks. We believe requiring everyone to wear masks will assist us in preventing the potential spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” said Superintendent. Dr. Noris Price.

The release says that the Baldwin County School District will continue to provide opportunities for students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Price says that there is a 80% vaccination rate among faculty and staff.

"We all have the obligation to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our schools and in our community. Please continue to practice good hygiene habits and consider getting vaccinated if you have not already done so. We are all in this together,” added Dr. Noris Price.

Students will return to school on Wednesday, January 5th.