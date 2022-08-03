Baldwin County schools social worker says students have questions following loss of two students

Children are asking questions like, "Am I gonna die?" or "Why did they die?"

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Following the death of two students in Baldwin County schools, social workers helped their students and staff work through the tragedies.

"Children bring up questions like, 'Am I gonna die?' or ,’Why did they die?’ and you have to start to explain what happened,” Ola Scott-Little, Baldwin County School's social worker says.

Little has worked in the district for the past 21 years and she acts as an advocate between the schools, homes and their community.

"We have a variety of issues the children are dealing with. So, that varies from grief, loss, attendance, child abuse, neglect. Anything dealing with a child, we get it here at this school,” she says.

Two Baldwin County School District students died last month. On February 23, 10-year-old Charlie Patton died from a pellet gunshot wound to the head. He was a student at Midway Hills Academy. Two days later, Oak Hill Middle schooler Scottie Cooler died from injuries in an ATV wreck. He was 14.

Little is no stranger to these tragic events and springs into action.

"What we do when we get to that school is create a safe-haven for those children to come and talk to us. Vent, you know, share their emotions."

Little says that it never gets easier. She lost her mother less than a year ago, but puts on a brave face for those she helps.

"During my time of loss and grief, I was also having to continue doing my job,” she says. “If it wasn't for the relationship I had with a higher power, I sometimes don't know how I would've made it."

Little is doing her part to help children and their family's right here in Baldwin County, but she's also helping do work on a more global scale. Mit Joyner, President of the National Association of Social Workers, says people like Little have a calling.

“I just want to say thank you to our social workers. They come into social work not for the purpose of gaining and making thousands of dollars. They come into social work to make their communities better," Joyner said.