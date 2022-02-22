Masks now optional for students, staff in Baldwin County schools

This goes into effect Tuesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Masks will now be optional for students, staff and visitors when inside all Baldwin County schools, regardless of vaccination status, starting Tuesday.

Students and staff will still be required to wear masks on buses per federal guidelines.

According to a release from the school district, this decision is based on updated information on the Omicron variant, the decrease in the number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Baldwin County School District and the community, and the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine for children and adults.

The district says that many factors were considered before making the decision to make masks optional, according to the release.

“The safety of our students and staff is our top priority... We are all in this together,” Superintendent Doctor Noris Price said.

The school district will continue to provide students, faculty and staff opportunities to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The next vaccine clinic is scheduled for March 4.