Baldwin County Schools providing students with school supplies this year

The district is using their CARES Act funds to provide every student with school supplies

MACON, Ga. — If you're a parent with a child attending a Baldwin County school, back to school shopping just got a whole lot easier because the school district is doing it for you this year.

The first thing that comes to mind when these Baldwin County School moms think of back to school shopping is that it's stressful.

"School supply shopping usually ends up being a little stressful," said Susan Bergeron.

"It's a little stressful," said Jemeria Cummings.

Both women have three children enrolled in the district.

"We're always trying to figure out when we're going to buy them for our budget, making sure they're available. We're in a small community, so sometimes they don't always have the supplies they need," said Bergeron.

Cummings says her children attended school online last year and it wasn't cheap.

"Trying to make sure they had online programs to boost their learning kind of cost a lot as well. I was looking forward this year-- to kind of decreasing those costs," said Cummings.

Well, there's good news for Baldwin County parents, students, and teachers -- school supplies will not cost them anything.

"We wanted to provide some financial relief to our families because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We've had a lot of people who lost their jobs and are struggling financially. We're all about removing barriers in the Baldwin County school district," said Superintendent Noris Price.

Price says they're purchasing school supplies for all students and teachers this upcoming school year using funds from the CARES Act.

"This initiative is going to be really, really beneficial to the community," said Cummings.

"A lot of parents are still recuperating from COVID; it's a ripple effect. It's going to take everyone a while to get back to normal, so to have that even playing field right from the start for the teachers and students is going to be amazing," Bergeron said.

All students will receive their school supplies for the year on the first week of school.

Price says every student is covered, but if you have an extra book bag sitting around the house, please donate it to Baldwin County Schools!

Baldwin County isn't the only school district providing its students with school supplies.

If your child is enrolled in a Monroe County or Peach County school, you also don't have to worry about purchasing school supplies this year.