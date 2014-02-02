'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's office still looking into death of Walter French

Folks in the Litenham Trailer Park tuned in for SuperBowl Sunday. Around 9P.M., neighbors say they heard gunshots. They were aimed for 25-year-old Walter French.

Example video title will go here for this video

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's office and Milledgeville Police continue working to close out 14 unsolved homicides.

13WMAZ's Jessica Cha looks into what happened to Walter French.

February 2, 2014, was Super Bowl Sunday.

Many folks in the Litenham Trailer Park in the Harrisburg neighborhood tuned in to see the Seattle Seahawks dominate the Denver Broncos. However, at 9 P.M., around half-time, neighbors said they heard gunshots.

It turns out they were aimed at 25-year-old Walter French.

"Gunfire was heard, and then Mr. French was seen running and collapsed between those two mobile homes," says Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's office.

King says someone shot French twice with a handgun. He says they recovered the bullets to the gun but never found the casings, French's car keys, or phone.

King says French was no stranger to the trailer park.

"Had friends there," King says. "That was, kind of, his neighborhood hangout."

King says French seemed well-liked in the community, but the neighborhood was a known hangout spot for the 92 Blood gang.

"There was certainly some association with Mr. French and known gang members. His actual involvement or the depth of his involvement-- I can't speak to that," he explains.

King says they have a suspect, but, frustratingly, they can't move forward.

"We do have some documentation that there was an issue between the two of them. We lack enough evidence to make an arrest in this case," he says. "A lot of the time, the 'street' has information that we don't have because no one will share that information with us."

French's family declined to speak with us, but King says they're still heartbroken over losing their loved one.

"Consider if this was a member of your family and somebody knew. Wouldn't you want them to speak up? You know, nobody deserves to be gunned down in the street."

King says French did have a record of arrests with their office, but French and his family deserve justice.

If you have any information about French's death and want help, call Macon Regional Crimestoppers. Their number is 1-877-68CRIME.