Baldwin County State Prison inmate stabbed to death

The attack happened Wednesday.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate is dead following a stabbing at the Baldwin State Prison on Wednesday.

Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Steve Chapple says it happened around 8 a.m.

He says someone stabbed 21-year-old inmate Jamari McClinton to death.

McClinton is originally from Decatur, which is near Atlanta.

A member of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office command staff says that same day, they booked 27-year-old Brandon Hill on a murder charge for a case out of that prison.

They immediately turned him back over to the Department of Corrections.

The Department of Corrections has declined to release any information on the death or the arrest. They say it's because they are still investigating, although the agency has the ability to still release basic information.

Less than two weeks ago someone stabbed an inmate to death at Central State Prison in Macon.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says someone stabbed 34-year-old Joshua Lester to death on July 28.

The Department of Corrections has not released any information on that case as well.