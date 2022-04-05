'We will defend the victims': Baldwin County student charged with battery

The victim's mother explains what happened to her son during the fight and how she got law enforcement involved.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office and the juvenile court system recently charged an Oak Hill Middle School student with battery, which is a misdemeanor. This happened after a bullying complaint to the school.

"I don't want this to affect his everyday life,” Brandi Faulk says.

Faulk's son is 13-year-old Jeremy, a Baldwin County student.

"He is high-functioning autistic. He does attend regular classes. He's wild, but he's a good kid,” she says.

Faulk says Jeremy has been getting bullied since January and has visited the school several times to talk to counselors. However, she was shocked last week to see choke marks on his neck.

"I asked Jeremy what happened and he said that walking to the bus that him and a boy were arguing a little, and the boy pushed him, grabbed him by the throat, and started shaking him,” Faulk explains.

She says she contacted the school immediately. Principal Draymond Ray responded saying the school would investigate the fight. They called the fight "horseplay” and decided not to involve law enforcement.

Faulk contacted the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office to press charges and took to social media.

"It was determined that the battery did actually occur. We contacted the district attorney's office, who has a juvenile prosecutor, and they agree that it was a battery,” Major Scott Deason says.

Deason says the case will be turned over to the juvenile court.

"Bullying can be several different things. There's cyberbullying, there's name-calling, there's picking that doesn't become physical, but when you have an incident where someone is attacked unprovoked, we will defend the victims -- of any age group, of any location -- within our county,” Deason says.

Superintendent Noris Price says the school's codes of conduct and policies cover bullying.

"We take that very seriously, and we investigated,” she says. “Sometimes, parents may not be happy with the outcome on our investigation on bullying.”

Price said she cannot comment on this specific case due to privacy laws.

"I wish I could, but I do want you to know there's two sides to every story, and unfortunately, you're not getting our side due to confidentiality,” she says.

Major Deason says investigators watched a school video that showed the other boy grabbing Faulk's son by the neck and swinging him around.