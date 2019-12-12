BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The superintendent for Baldwin County Schools will be sticking around for at least another three years.

This week, the county's school board announced a contract extension for Superintendent Noris Price that will run through the end of 2022.

School spokesman Byron Wellman said she'll also get a $5,000 raise, making her salary $175,000 a year.

Back in September, Price won a national award from Communities in Schools for building bridges between students and the community. Communities in Schools is an organization dedicated to bringing community resources inside public schools to help with students' success.

She was also a finalist this fall for Georgia's Superintendent of the Year.

Price came to Baldwin County in 2014, and the district said she's helped raise the graduation rate from 66% to over 90%. She has more than 35 years of experience in public education.

