Baldwin County superintendent is finalist for National Superintendent of the Year

The School Superintendents Association will announce their 2022 National Superintendent of the Year on Thursday in Nashville.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The Baldwin County School District has a lot to be proud of, because their superintendent is up for a national award.

Back in December, the Baldwin County School District announced that Superintendent Noris Price was named as one of the four finalists for the award.

She will be joined by school leaders from Florida, Arizona and Missouri.

"The younger me did not see this coming!" Price said.

At an early age Price says she learned the value of education.

"I'm an immigrant. I came to this country when I was 10 years old, not speaking any English and we settled in New York city, and my experience in school was not great at all," Price said.

Price and her parents went through many obstacles in New York, from language barriers, to having to work multiple jobs.

She says her family never failed to let her know how important it was to get an education.

"I think my experiences in elementary and middle school really motivated me to want to become a teacher, because I didn't want anyone to experience what I was experiencing as a student," Price said.

Her goal was to provide students with quality education.

Price started teaching in New York at 21 years old to do just that.

She says, as she got older, her love for education only got stronger, and she's accomplished more than she ever dreamed of.

"From being a teacher, assistant principal, assistant superintendent, deputy superintendent, and now superintendent of the Baldwin County School District," Price said.

Her hard work, is not going unnoticed.

Back in December, Price was named Georgia's 2022 Superintendent of the Year, and now, she's getting recognized nationally.

Price and three other superintendents are finalists for National Superintendent of the Year.

"Leading up to it, I'm nervous. But overall I'm very proud, very humbled, and filled with gratitude." Price said.

Price says, she's excited that she was chosen to represent Baldwin County Schools and the work that they're doing on a national stage.

But she says, this isn't just her recognition.

"All of the accolades that I receive, it's about the team work. It's about everything that we're doing together for our children, our future." Price said.