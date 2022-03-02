Baldwin County teen dies after ATV wreck

Two Baldwin County Schools students have died in the last week in unrelated incidents.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County School District is mourning the loss of a second student in the last week after a middle schooler died in an ATV wreck.

According to an accident report from Georgia State Patrol, the accident happened around 6 p.m. on Feb. 23.

It says 14-year-old Scottie Cooler was riding an Arctic Cat ATV on family property near Fairview Road when he lost control and was thrown off. The report says Cooler hit his head on the pavement and wasn’t wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Atrium Navicent Baldwin for his injuries. According to his obituary, he died two days later on Friday, Feb. 25.

It says Cooler was a lifelong resident of Milledgeville and was an 8th grader at Oak Hill Middle School. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williams Funeral Home before funeral services at noon.

Cooler’s death followed that of 10-year-old Charlie Patton, a Midway Hills Academy student, who died from a pellet gunshot wound to the head two days earlier. A 17-year-old family friend is charged with involuntary manslaughter in that case.