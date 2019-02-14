MACON, Ga. — Some young girls in Baldwin County painted a new picture of self-esteem. Statistics show 1 in 3 teens in the nation will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse in a relationship before adulthood. So the young ladies met at the Baldwin County Courthouse for a "Know Your Worth" paint party Wednesday night for Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

With each brush stroke, the students painted a self-portrait to build confidence. Student Shania Duncan says it's important to know self-love.

"We need to know our worth as young women because it's very important. If we don't know our worth, we don't know how to be treated right," said Duncan.

Statistics from Loveisrespect.org show that nearly 1.5 million high school students nationwide experience physical abuse in a relationship in a single year. Duncan says she wants her peers to have the confidence to leave those relationships.

"I just know from experience how it feels looking at someone who doesn't know their value, but I have to try and build them up," said Duncan.

Baldwin County Solicitor General Skye Gess says preteen and teen years are crucial.

"You shouldn't ever feel pressured in your relationships. You should feel comfortable in setting those boundaries," said Gess.

Duncan says she'll do what she can do make a change.

"That's a part of being a person. You have to love and show that you care for other people," said Duncan.

About 40 girls came to the event. On Feb. 20, you can join Baldwin County High School's Walk Against Domestic Violence at 5:30 p.m.