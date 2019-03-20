BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County voters will soon be able to order alcohol with their brunch, a little earlier on Sunday.

This comes after voters said 'yes' to the decision during a special election held Tuesday.

The brunch bill was the only question on the ballot.

Roughly 63 percent voted to approve the change, while another 36 percent did not wish to see the bill pass.

The new law will allow restaurants to sell drinks starting at 11 a.m. on Sunday instead of waiting until 12:30 p.m.

Several Central Georgia cities approved Sunday morning sales last year, including Macon-Bibb,Perry, and Forsyth.