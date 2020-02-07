Baldwin County warns of company distributing water test kits, selling filters

The Baldwin County Water Department says the company is claiming to test water, but is actually trying to sell people filters they don't need

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Baldwin County Water Department is warning people in the county and city about a water testing scam.

In a news release, the department says an authorized company – Acquatek Water and Energy Solution Inc. – is going around giving water kits to residents.

They say the company is claiming to test water quality, but are trying to turn a profit on selling water filters to people.

The department claims the business is offering restaurant gift cards to incentivize people to participate.

“The Baldwin County Water and Sewer Department samples the water system each and every month to ensure water safety and quality and provide the best drinking water possible for their citizens,” says the release.

They are asking people who receive fliers from Acquatek to not send in a water sample because the company isn’t affiliated with the county.

If you have questions, you can call Baldwin County Water Superintendent Jason Kidd at 478-445-4237.