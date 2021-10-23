Baldwin County's Noris Price named finalist for 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year

Baldwin County's superintendent is one of the finalists out of the state's districts for the 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County's superintendent is one of the finalists out of the state's districts for the 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year award.

According to a Facebook post on the Baldwin County School District's page, Superintendent Noris Price has been named as a finalist for the 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year by the Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA).

The post says the GSSA singled out each finalist for their leadership and skill set in working with their boards, staff, parents, and local communities.

Outstanding communication skills, leadership, perseverance, and dedication to education and the children in their communities are some of the criteria the association says they used to narrow down the pool of finalists.