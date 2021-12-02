Baldwin County's Noris Price named 2022 Georgia Superintendent of the Year

She will now go on to compete at the national level in Nashville in Feb. 2022.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Editor's note: Video in this story is from when Price was named a finalist for the 2nd time in 2020.

They say the third time's the charm, and Baldwin County Superintendent Noris Price's latest accomplishment is proof of it.

Price was named Georgia's 2022 Superintendent of the Year Thursday at a Georgia School Superintendents Association conference in Atlanta. It was her third time being nominated for the title.

The three other finalists included: Bleckley County's Steve Smith, Lowndes County's Wes Taylor, and Oconee County's Jason Branch.

The Georgia School Superintendents Association (GSSA) selects finalists based on leadership and skills in working with their school boards, staff, parents, and local communities.

Outstanding communication skills, leadership, perseverance, and dedication to education and the children in their communities are some of the criteria the association says they use to narrow down the pool of finalists.

Congratulations to Superintendent Price!