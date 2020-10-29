BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County deputies are investigating after a gun was found in a 3-year-old's book bag at the Early Learning Center Thursday.
According a statement from the Baldwin County School District, a teacher found a loaded handgun while checking the child's book bag before they entered the classroom. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office was contacted and determined that the gun was loaded. The statement says the student did not know the gun was in the book bag.
No one was hurt.
This case is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as details come in.