Baldwin Emergency Management Director opens shelter for those displaced by storm

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — A shelter has opened in Baldwin County after storms have damaged homes.

EMA Director Wayne Johnson says the Red Cross just opened a shelter in Baldwin County.

It's at 200 Southside Drive. That's the old Southside Elementary School.

Johnson says four families have been displaced from their homes and more people have called in saying they'll need to stay at the shelter.

