Read to Lead: Baldwin High basketball players read to primary school students

Midway Hills Primary School in Milledgeville hosted the state champion Baldwin High School Basketball Team. Team members read books to classes as part of their 'Read to Lead' initiative, an effort to get kids more interested in reading.

"We have this saying that readers become leaders," said Longino. "So we encourage students to read and it starts at the early ages as soon as they are born -- before they're born -- reading to students and teaching them reading, and so we wanted to show that the athletes, you know, are part of that initiative."