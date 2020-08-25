Baldwin High moves to region-only schedule for fall 2020 sports

The change would appear to cut the football season from 10 games down to 3

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Baldwin County High School football players will be playing a significantly shortened season after moving to a region-only schedule.

According to a letter from Baldwin Athletic Director Dexter Ricks, the changes come because of the district monitoring the spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Ricks says they believe it’s in the best interest of student athletes, coaches, support staff, fans and the rest of the community to move football, volleyball and softball to a region/area-only schedule.

Cross county is still set to follow its current schedule and the decision does NOT affect schedules at Oak Hill Middle.

“This modification to our sports schedule is subject to change as we continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community,” writes Ricks.

Because Baldwin is in a region with Bibb Schools – who don’t seem to be playing this fall – it appears this cuts Baldwin High’s football season from 10 games down to 3 (West Laurens, Spalding and Perry).

If you need further information, you are asked to contact Ricks or Baldwin High Principal Jason Flanders.