MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students in Milledgeville will have to wait a few weeks longer to graduate after their re-scheduled ceremony was re-scheduled *again* due to COVID-19.

According to a release on Baldwin High School’s website, they received feedback over the weekend from the Georgia Department of Public Health advising them to postpone graduation due to the spread of coronavirus in the county.

The ceremony, which was scheduled for June 27, is now tentatively scheduled for July 18 at 9 a.m.

If the ceremony is unable to take place on July 18, August 1 will be the next alternate date.

The school says students and parents have asked about graduation ticket availability, and each graduate will be receiving four tickets to be distributed closer to the ceremony date.

Additionally, the school canceled its senior prom and senior picnic. Students who purchased tickets will be refunded within the next two weeks.

A virtual Senior Honors program is scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m. on the district’s YouTube channel.

Principal Jason Flanders says he knows the postponement and/or cancellation of those in-person events is another disappointment to the senior class.

