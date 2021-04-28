The music program continues to stockpile awards as they have now won six NAMM awards in a row

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin High School's band is receiving national attention for their accomplishments.

The district has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education award from the National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.

This marked the sixth year in a row that Baldwin County has won the award.

Baldwin High School Band Director James McMillan and band student Will Franklin discussed what the award means to the music program.

"Personally, it means the world to me," McMillan said. "I'm actually an alumni of Baldwin High School. We're one of the few counties in the entire state of Georgia that received this award, and it means a ton to our entire music program."

"To me, it means that we succeeded, in a way," Franklin said. "All of us as students combined and made a communicative effort to make us the best that we can be, and it just means we succeeded."