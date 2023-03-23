'I actually teared up': Baldwin High School has community donate hundreds of prom attire for students to wear

"We have some students who just cannot afford to go to the prom. That's why we came up with this idea to reach out to the community and say 'Hey, we need help'."

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Prom is a night to remember for a lot of students.

Baldwin County's school district wants to make it unforgettable for everyone, especially for those who can't afford all the prom expenses.

Prom is expensive.

The Baldwin County School District knows that some students can't afford to have the prom of their dream. So, with their first prom attire donation ever, they've got a lot of options.

"Dresses, suits, shoes, jewelry. Everything our students need to go to the prom,” the district's Family Engagement Coordinator, Shonya Mapp said.

She says Superintendent Noris Price approached her with a problem.

"We have some students who just cannot afford to go to the prom. That's why we came up with this idea to reach out to the community and say 'Hey, we need help'."

Mapp paired up with Stephanie Wright, who works at the Early Learning Center. Wright asked for help on social media a couple of weeks ago.

"I knew that we would probably get some kind of response, but to this magnitude? No, I did not,” she said.

Wright says her inboxes were flooded with donations from as far as Atlanta and Dublin.

“I was actually speechless,” Wright said. “I actually teared up because to know that someone is taking and investing to make sure that a child has a memory that will last a lifetime.”

She says they have over 100 dresses, suits, and even hairstylists offering help.

"A lot of our kids here are living at or below the poverty level. It is joyous to see the smile on their face. To make them feel worthy. It's all about the children and making memories,” Wright said.

17-year-old Ky'vion Tooks found a suit jacket he liked.

"I love purple. I just fell in love with the color purple recently,” he said..

Ky'vion says prom is expensive. He works a job and helps his mom out too.

"I encourage people to come because you don't have to spend as much as you would if you didn't come,” Tools said.

Senior Abby Kennedy says she's excited for prom, but not for the prices.

"A lot of the dresses I was looking at were hundreds of dollars,” she said.

Kennedy just picked a dress out that she liked, and says it's nice there are options for everyone.

"So people aren't left out just because they can't afford something that someone else can," she said.

The district will hold a dress and suit giveaway for any student or staff member who needs one.

It happens Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Baldwin High School theater room.