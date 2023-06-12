Baldwin High School Marching Band to perform on national television at the Liberty Bowl

The Liberty Bowl halftime show is widely recognized as a hallmark event that showcases exceptional talent from across the nation.

Example video title will go here for this video

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Get ready to make some noise because the Baldwin High School Marching Band will perform during the halftime show at the Liberty Bowl according to a press release from the Baldwin County Board of Education.

The Liberty Bowl halftime show is widely recognized as a hallmark event that showcases exceptional talent from across the nation.

The invitation extended to the Baldwin High School Marching Band serves as a testament to their outstanding dedication, skill, and artistry, and demonstrates further why Baldwin has earned the NAMM Foundation's Best Communities for Music Education eight years in a row, the release says.

"The invitation to perform at the Liberty Bowl is a testament to the remarkable talent and dedication of our band students and band directors. We are incredibly proud of the Baldwin High School Marching Band and look forward to supporting them as they represent our district on a national stage," Superintendent Dr. Noris Price said.

The Band of the Braves is lead by Director James McMillan. The release says the invitation to perform at the Liberty Bowl emphasizes the bands countless hours of practice, training, and unwavering enthusiasm have earned them this remarkable opportunity to captivate a national audience.