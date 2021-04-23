Baldwin High School students get crash course in aviation with flight simulator

The school hosted members of the Faithful Guardian Aviation School to see what it's like being behind the wheel of an airplane

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville high school is taking their learning to new heights.

Baldwin High School hosted members of the Faithful Guardian Aviation Flight School Friday.

The pilots brought out a flight simulator for the students so they could experience what it's like being behind the wheel of an aircraft.

Baldwin High will be adding an aviation course to their curriculum for the next school year.

Student Nicholas Ryan and pilot Lendon Lamott discussed how they enjoyed Friday's experience.

"This was really great. I loved it a lot," Ryan said. "I did a few simulators as a kid with my dad and when we'd go on scouting trips and everything. Having brothers in the military really helped, but it was a lot different being all by myself and not having them over my shoulder, but it was fun. I enjoyed it."

"Well, right now, there's a pilot shortage, and that is mostly attributed to kids not having exposure," Lamott said, "So what we're trying to do is give our kids the opportunity to see what is out there and let them decide what they want to do, where they want to take their careers."