Baldwin State Prison inmate found guilty of killing another inmate in fight

HARDWICK, Ga. — A Baldwin State Prison inmate accused of killing another inmate on Christmas Day in 2019 has now been convicted and sentenced.

According to District Attorney T. Wright Barksdale, Albert Glover was found guilty on all counts in connection with the death of inmate Michael Dawson. Glover was sentenced to life without parole.

CASE HISTORY

Law enforcement officials say Glover and Dawson got into a fight at the prison around 9:20 a.m. on Christmas Day. Dawson was fatally injured in the fight.

The Georgia Department of Corrections website showed a lengthy criminal history for Glover, with his most recent conviction being for arson. He was scheduled to be released in April 2020 until the deadly fight happened.

The inmate he killed, Michael Dawson, was sentenced to 20 years in 2001 for a rape and aggravated assault in Polk County. He was also convicted of murder in Chatham County in 2008 and was sentenced to life.