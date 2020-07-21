Balloon release held for 16-year-old Devaun Patton

Family, friends and faith leaders gathered Monday night for a balloon release to remember Devaun Patton.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered at the Family Dollar at 2584 Rocky Creek Road to remember Devaun Patton Monday night.

Faith leaders, friends and family members released balloons in his memory shortly after 7 p.m.

A prayer was said first, followed by a family member performing a song and then everyone released the balloons.

Patton's mom Latoya Alston also spoke to everyone about her sons life and urged everyone in the community to stop the violence.

"But when you take a life, sometimes it ain't no second chances, it a 50-50, you only got one life, you got to value that, and make something of it, that's what we were put here for," Alston said.

