x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

local

Balloon release held for 16-year-old Devaun Patton

Family, friends and faith leaders gathered Monday night for a balloon release to remember Devaun Patton.

MACON, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered at the Family Dollar at 2584 Rocky Creek Road to remember Devaun Patton Monday night.

Faith leaders, friends and family members released balloons in his memory shortly after 7 p.m. 

A prayer was said first, followed by a family member performing a song and then everyone released the balloons.

Patton's mom Latoya Alston also spoke to everyone about her sons life and urged everyone in the community to stop the violence. 

"But when you take a life, sometimes it ain't no second chances, it a 50-50, you only got one life, you got to value that, and make something of it, that's what we were put here for," Alston said.

RELATED: Mentors Make a Difference: How to get involved

RELATED: Teen charged in shooting death of 16-year-old Davaun Patton

RELATED: 'They took my baby before he could begin his own life': A mother's plea after Macon's latest homicide

RELATED: 16-year-old killed in shooting at Rocky Creek Road Family Dollar identified

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.