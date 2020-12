More than 100 people gathered to show their support for 22-year-old Jhacaya Mann and her family.

MACON, Ga. — Family and friends came together Wednesday night to honor the person who died in a downtown shooting last week.

22-year-old Jhacaya Mann was fatally shot near the Thirsty Turtle in downtown Macon on November 27.

Wednesday night, more than 100 people gathered to show their support for Mann and her family. She was the mother of two small children.