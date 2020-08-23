Balloon release held honoring man who was killed in Little Caesars shooting in Macon

The shooting happened last month in Macon. The family gathered to mourn the loss of Kenneth Campbell and to ask people to stop the violence.

MACON, Ga. — A balloon release honoring the life of Kenneth Campbell was held on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old was shot after a fight in the parking lot of a Little Caesars last month in Macon.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Campbell left the parking lot and drove down Montpelier Avenue and was shot while driving. Campbell lost control of the car and drove over a water main, stopping next to the restaurant.

Campbell's friends and family are asking people to stop the violence, calling it unnecessary.

Warrants were issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Jaqualin Fryer, and he turned himself shortly after being notified of the charges.

Fryer is charged with murder.

With the help of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Fugitive Task Force, Bibb deputies arrested another man in connection to the fatal shooting.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Marshals found 26-year-old Trevarus Demonte Kendrick at a house in the 1800 block of Swan Drive.