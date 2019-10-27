MACON, Ga. — A Central Georgia family is mourning a loss after three years.

In October 2016, Willie "Joe" Huff was gunned down in Warner Robins. Since then, no arrests have been made in the case.

On Saturday afternoon, Huff's family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Lake Tobesofkee for a special balloon release to honor the memory of the 31-year-old.

His sister, Shavetta Braxton, says they are still looking for answers, but they wanted to gather at the lake for a reason.

"He was a father to his kids, he loved to fish as myself. Our dad was a fisherman and my mom. We grew up fishing," she said.

Braxton says they plan to keep doing events to honor her brother every October.

