Bands, brewers join for 'Taste of Macon Beer' concert this weekend

The Douglass Theatre will host the first "Taste of Macon Beer" concert entitled "A Night of Winter Rock."

MACON, Ga. — You'll find both bands and brews at the Douglass Theatre this weekend.

The historic venue will host the first "A Taste of Macon Beer" concert entitled, "A Night of Winter Rock," part of the Macon Music Concert Series.

Several bands will perform, including the Henrys, and you'll find beer from four Macon breweries: Fall Line, Ocmulgee Brewpub, Macon Beer Company, and Piedmont Brewery.

Mark Storey and Terry Wallace with the Macon Music Concert Series say they came up with the idea to help promote the local music scene and also provide a boost for folks who work really hard in small or even home studios.

"There's a lot of other home studios out there, probably in the hundreds, of people that are creating music in their back bedrooms, and we're trying to provide a venue where they have a place to do their CD release," said Mark Storey.

Advance tickets are $15 for "A Night of Winter Rock."

Tickets at the door are $20.