Woman gone missing in Banks County found dead, sheriff's office says

Amanda Hall had last been seen on April 23.

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. — A woman missing since last Friday in Banks County was found dead on Wednesday, the sheriff's office reported.

In a Facebook post, the Banks County Sheriff's Office said Amanda Hall was discovered by deputies in a "heavily wooded area in the proximity of Mrs. Hall's last known whereabouts."

The sheriff's office has not yet offered further details, saying its Criminal Investigation Division is working with the Banks County Coroner's Office to determine "the cause and events surrounding her death."

An autopsy will be performed later this week, the sheriff's office said.

Hall, 42, had last been seen on Friday, April 23 in Banks County. She was described as originally from Baldwin County, with ties to White County as well.

There were no further details about her disappearance in the original missing person's notice from the sheriff's office.