Barbers set up shop at Macon elementary school to give free haircuts

The haircuts were not only free, but fresh too.

MACON, Ga. — Five barbers from around Central Georgia set up shop at Bruce Elementary Monday morning to cut some hair -- for free!

Principal Angela James says their community has seen a lot of kids come through. Currently they have about 370 students in the Pre-K though 5th grade.

"Our students; they love to learn, they love hugs, they love coming to school," James said.

They also love their swagger. Counselor Sharnell Harris made some calls to get local barbers to take the morning to do something nice for the kids.

"She's a go-getter," said James. "Always trying to build relationships with the community."

Parents signed consent forms and about 30 kids were given a fresh new look.

Travontae Shelley has been cutting hair for over 16 years, ever since high school.

"I love cutting hair. I love making people feel good and have confidence about themselves," said Shelley.

He's lived in Macon his whole life and has cut hair for free at schools before.

"Even when I was young, it was kind of hard to get a haircut," said Shelley. "Everybody needs a haircut and everybody wants to have that confidence about themselves."

He says it's just his way of giving back. The school plans to hold the event again in the coming months.